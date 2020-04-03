Coronavirus threatens 2020 Hajj

ADVERTISEMENT

We have no commitment without remedy – NAHCON

Operators, airlines worry over impending losses

S/Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah

There is uncertainty over this year’s Hajj exercise following the advisory from Saudi Arabia asking intending pilgrims to delay preparations for the exercise amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabian Hajj Minister Mohammed Banten said on Wednesday that the Kingdom was concerned about the safety of pilgrims, urging those getting ready for the spiritual journey to delay concluding contracts.

“Saudi Arabia is fully ready to serve pilgrims and Umrah seekers in all circumstances,” Banten told state TV.

“But under the current circumstances, as we are talking about the global pandemic (COVID-19), from which we have asked God to save us, the kingdom is keen to protect the health of Muslims and citizens.

“So we have asked our brother Muslims in all countries to wait before concluding contracts (with tour operators) until the situation is clear,” he said.

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is an annual religious pilgrimage to Makkah undertaken each year by 2-3 million people from all over the globe.

Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey and can support their family during their absence.

Many countries across the six continents are under mandatory lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing measures enforced, making it unclear as to whether this year’s Hajj exercise, which is due to hold at the end of July, will take place.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia had suspended Umrah (Lesser Hajj) as a precaution towards reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Apprehension over Hajj preparations in Nigeria

Already, there is a growing apprehension among Hajj and Umrah tour operators in Nigeria as some of them have already booked for flight tickets in preparation for the annual hajj exercise.

However, most of them who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday, said the decision by Saudi Arabia was aimed at preserving lives in times of the global pandemic.

Nearly 65,000 pilgrims performed the 2019 Hajj from Nigeria. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday said it would comply with the call by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

NAHCON Chairman, Barr. Zikirullahi Kunle Hassan, while responding to an enquiry by Daily Trust, said Nigeria has not made any financial commitment without remedy. Hassan said many intending pilgrims would feel disappointed if the Hajj does not hold this year.

The NAHCON boss, however, asked intending pilgrims and the operators to realise that no loss is bigger than the stake of health and security matters.

He stated: “Muslims naturally love to go for Hajj and for many, the only one time opportunity they have. They will be disappointed.

“A number of Hajj operators have sourced funds to book with airlines and hotels at some cost. Still, all these things are irrelevant when a matter of health and security is at stake.

“As believers, if we make Hajj this year, we will be happier. If it doesn’t (hold), we take it as an act of God,” he said.

On what Nigeria stands to lose if this year’s Hajj does not hold, Hassan said: “The position of the National Hajj Commission is that we have not made any commitment, whether financial or not, without remedy.”

Asked if the commission has alerted the states Muslim pilgrims’ boards/commissions in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT on the advice by Saudi Arabia calling for delay in preparations, the NAHCON chairman said: “All the state boards payments are done through us. So, no involvement by any state is in jeopardy.”

Hajj operators speak on impending suspension

Speaking with one of our correspondents, the Vice Chairman, Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON), Alhaji Qasim Alabi, confirmed that many tour operators had made booking with airlines to airlift their pilgrims to the holy land.

Alabi who is the Managing Director of Habdat Xpress Travels, said, “Many of us have already made arrangements for airline tickets for Hajj 2020. I am aware of many tour operators, including my company, that have made deposits for Hajj tickets.”

He, however, said in the event of cancellation of the exercise, they would have to seek refund from airlines.

“In the event of Hajj cancellation which we don’t pray for as we pray that the crisis would have abated before the time, the airlines would have no option than to refund the money we have paid.

“Alternatively, the payment can be used in the future for Hajj operation. This is a global issue and there is no way the airlines can apply the normal rules of penalty,” he added.

Alabi noted that money has not been committed for accommodation in Makkah or Madinah.

“The only good thing is that we have not committed money for accommodation. Even if we have done that, the Saudi Arabian government can wade in and ask that the money be refunded as they have done in the case of those who had Umrah visas but could not travel because of the coronavirus,” he also stated.

A Kano based Hajj operator, Alhaji Amadu Haruna Zago, said the directive was timely.

The chief Imam of Al-Furqan Mosque in Kano, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, said the directive by Saudi authorities was in line with the teachings of Islam.

He said there were several occasions that warranted the cancellation of Hajj in the past.

Also speaking, Dr AbdulHakeem Abdullateef, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos and Chairman of Abdullateef Travels and Tours Limited, said there was nothing wrong if the Hajj was postponed till another year.

He said: “I am in support of the delay which Saudi Arabia has announced. We all know that in Saudi Arabia, the number of people who gather far outnumber the people who gather for the Olympics.

“So if they can postpone the Olympics, in fact we have more reasons to postpone Hajj because Islam is about the preservation of lives and not the destruction of lives. If people come together from different countries and assemble in Ka’aba, they would be taking coronavirus to their different countries.

“Hajj is not something we should be in a haste about because there is no harm if any religious duty is delayed while complying with the injunction of Allah.

“If you look at the surge in the number of people dying on a daily basis, we should really put aside so many things which can bring many people together,” he said.

‘Operators need bailout’

Meanwhile, Abdullateef said Hajj and Umrah operators, just like the airlines and other sectors of the economy, would require a bailout to make up for the “heavy losses” they are going to incur as a result of the cancellation.

“It is right for government to assist the operators. Governments around the world are working towards cushioning the effect of the lockdown,” he said.

But the AHUON vice president noted that the process of accessing the N50bn intervention fund being offered by the government was too cumbersome.

“I have gone through the government intervention of N50 billion fund. The process and procedure of accessing it is too cumbersome which is typical of our country,” he said.

Airlines’ dilemma

One of the operators expected to incur a huge loss is Azman Air which early this year took delivery of two wide-bodied aircraft with the hope of partaking in the Hajj airlift this year.

A spokesman with Azman Air, Mr Nura Aliyu said, “We have already lost hope. I don’t think there would be Hajj, even if it (COVID-19) comes to an end at the end of this month, planning and preparation would be difficult.

“For us it would not be easy because we have invested a lot for this Hajj. We pray it would end soon Insha Allah. If we are not able to operate for Hajj this year, next year is there but it is not going to be easy given the amount of investment we have made on aircraft acquisition,” he said.

S/Arabia increases measures to contain COVID-19

Saudi Arabia yesterday extended curfew restrictions on Makkah and Madinah from 15 hours to 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the number of deaths from the disease reportedly rose to 21 in the kingdom.

With 21 deaths and 1,885 infections as of yesterday afternoon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reportedly recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Gulf region.

“Full 24-hour curfew in Makkah and Madinah starts from today until further notice,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported, quoting an interior ministry source.

