Coronavirus: Taraba CAN declares 3 days prayers, fasting

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taraba chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days prayers and fasting to end the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Rev. Isaiah Jirapye, the state Chairman of CAN, made the declaration on Sunday at the TEKAN/ECWA first quarter meeting in Jalingo.

Jirapye said that the prayers and fasting are to be held simultaneously with the Muslim Council for God to stop the spread of the virus.

According to him, the prayers and fasting will commence on Monday and end on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We believe that after the three days prayers and fasting, Coronavirus will disappear from Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, who attended the meeting, said that his administration would not afford to fail in delivering on his promises to the people of the state.

Ishaku enjoined Christians to pray for the state in particular and Nigeria in general to come out of the challenges.

He also thanked the people of the state for their prayers and support while he was away for medical attention. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App