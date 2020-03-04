Coronavirus: Don’t panic, Buhari advises Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has again charged Nigerians to take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said government, at various levels, was poised to ensure that the country and her people are safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.

The President lauded Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating the sum of N200 million to assist in combating the influx of Covid-19 popularly known as coronavirus into the country.

Buhari, who said the organization had in the past donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, recommended such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App