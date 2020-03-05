Coronavirus: Suspected cases in Lagos rise to 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Lagos has risen to three, the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday night.

He said that aside the Italian man who has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there are now three suspected cases of the virus in Lagos state.

In a tweet post via his Twitter handle: @ProfAkinAbayomi, he said: “We now have three suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected.”

Daily Trust had earlier reported that a Nigerian man, who went to France for seven days and returned to Nigeria with headache, has been held at a separate isolation ward as he is being tested for COVID-19.

In a chat with the media Thursday afternoon, Prof Abayomi, said the man, who returned to Nigeria three days ago, has no fever and the tests to confirm is health status were ongoing.

He hinted that the result will be made public to allay fears.

Abayomi said: “He is in his own isolation room called holding bay. He does not come in contact with the COVID-19 Italian man. If he test positive, he will commence treatment and if negative, he will be allowed to go home.

“We do not mix different cases in one ward. We will not put a confirmed COVID-19 patient with someone who we are running tests on just as we won’t allow a Lassa fever patient to be in the same isolation ward with a covid-19 patient.”

The Commissioner explained that though the Nigerian could possibly have a common cold but covid-19 tests were done on him as he had been to a country where there is an active person-to-person transmission.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App