Coronavirus: Rooney says footballers treated like ‘guinea pigs’

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Rooney has criticised the time it took for football authorities to postpone matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, but says they made “the right call in the end”.

The Premier League and EFL postponed all fixtures until April 4 and 3 respectively at the earliest due to the threat of the coronavirus while the FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship fixtures have also been postponed.

Those decisions came at an “emergency club meeting” on Friday after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi had already confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus.

Writing in The Times, Rooney admits he and his Derby team-mates were “anxious” while waiting for updates at the training ground.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The former England striker also proposed a radical schedule shake-up which could see the current season being concluded in the summer, and the next two kicking off in winter-time as a result.

“After the emergency meeting, at last the right decision was made,” Rooney said. “Until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.

“The rest of sport – tennis, Formula One, rugby, golf, football in other countries – was closing down and we were being told to carry on.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App