Coronavirus: Reps invite NCDC DG over evacuation of Nigerians from China

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited the Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, to brief them on how prepared they are to receive stranded Nigerians from China.

The DG, who briefed newsmen shortly after a session with the lawmakers, said there was no public health reason for Nigerians from China to return home unless they voluntarily want to do so.

He said that World Health Organisation (WHO) had not recommended restriction of trade to China because every country is susceptible to one form of outbreak or the other.

“Nigeria is face with Lassa fever now and we don’t want some countries to stop us from travelling there. The recommendation is for every country to stay open but effective measure most be taken” he said.

Ihekweazu noted that the federal government had already put up effective screening mechanisms at airports and other major entry points to ensure that cases are detected quickly.

He said, to ensure rapid detection of the virus, Nigeria had increased its molecular laboratory from two to five that would be conducting tests for any suspected case in the country.

Ihekweazu said that minister of health was in touch with Nigerian Ambassador in China and its confirmed that there has never been any infection of Nigerian in the affected province.

“Also, as far as I am concerned, there has never been any case here in Nigeria.” he added.

He called on the lawmakers to join hand in preventing the virus from crossing the country’s boarder through effective legislation.

