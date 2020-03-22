Coronavirus: ‘President Buhari’ finally addresses Nigerians in parody skit

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian Comedian and President Muhammadu Buhari’s look alike, Obinna Simon, popularly called MC Tagwaye has released a ‘national broadcast’ where he finally addressed Nigerians over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The parody skit is coming days after the Nigerian Senate urged President Buhari to address the nation amidst the Coronavirus fears.

MC Tagwaye, in his usual tone of mimicking President Buhari, urged Nigerians to pay all serious “attention to control the spread” of the COVID-19.

In the 140 seconds parody video posted on his Twitter handle: @MC_Tagwaye, ‘President Buhari’ reinstated the travel restrictions earlier announced by the Nigerian Government amidst other measures taken to tackle the spread of the virus in the country.

“Every country in the world has taken measures to ensure the disease does not spread. These measures are not meant to subject people to suffering but to ensure everyone is safe.

“This government is no different in fighting the spread of COVID-19. We’ve agreed as Government of Nigeria to implement the following laws immediately:

“All federal government officials and workers are hereby banned from all foreign trips.

“As part of our effort to stop this COVID-19 pandemic spread, the following countries are hereby banned from coming to Nigeria or anyone from Nigeria going there, United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Iran…”, MC Tagwaye said in the skit.

The National Broadcast you all have been waiting for😊

Can I rest now 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YdfHAXT3OV — Mc Tagwaye (@mc_tagwaye) March 19, 2020

