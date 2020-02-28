Coronavirus: Ogun shuts down cement factory, quarantines 28 contacts

ADVERTISEMENT

28 contacts have been identified and quarantined in connection with the victim of the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) earlier confirmed by the Federal Government on Friday. Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Friday

The victim, an Italian who is also a consultant to a cement company, had visited the factory in Ewekoro, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, who addressed journalists earlier on Friday, said the victim had arrived from Lagos on Tuesday, but developed fever and was treated at the clinic located within the cement factory before he was rushed to Lagos.

She said the facility of the cement factory had been quarantined.

However, Abiodun while giving an update on the case, said the cement company had identified 28 contacts with the victim.

According to him, those contacts have been quarantined.

The governor said the factory had been locked down, while two of its guest houses have been turned into isolation centres where those contacts are being examined.

He warned against panic, saying ” we are on top of the situation.”

