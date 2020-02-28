Coronavirus: Ogun shuts down cement factory, quarantines 28 contacts

  1. Home
By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Visitors to a state hospital collects face masks, hand gloves and have their hands sanitised as they walk past the security post entrance in Lagos, on February 28, 2020. - Residents of Nigeria's economic hub Lagos scrambled for hygiene products after the chaotic megacity of 20 million announced the first confirmed case of new coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa. Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement overnight that the infected person was an Italian citizen who flew in from Milan, at the heart of Europe's largest outbreak, earlier this week. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

28 contacts have been identified and quarantined in connection with the victim of the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) earlier confirmed by the Federal Government on Friday. Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Friday

The victim, an Italian who is also a consultant to a cement company, had visited the factory in Ewekoro, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, who addressed journalists earlier on Friday, said the victim had arrived from Lagos on Tuesday, but developed fever and was treated at the clinic located within the cement factory before he was rushed to Lagos.

She said the facility of the cement factory had been quarantined.

However, Abiodun while giving an update on the case, said the cement company had identified 28 contacts with the victim.

According to him, those contacts have been quarantined.

The governor said the factory had been locked down, while two of its guest houses have been turned into isolation centres where those contacts are being examined.

He warned against panic, saying ” we are on top of the situation.”

 

