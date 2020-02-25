  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Coronavirus: Officials screen passengers at Abuja Airport

Coronavirus: Officials screen passengers at Abuja Airport

By Latifat Opoola & Abdul Musa Published Date

The Federal Government says measures put in place to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus has been effective.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed stated this in Abuja at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.