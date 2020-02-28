Coronavirus: NOA urges Nigerians not to panic

ADVERTISEMENT

Sequel to the confirmation of the first case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID19) in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to be calm and avoid panic as the Federal Government has activated necessary strategies to control and contain the disease.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari gave the assurance on Friday at a one-day in-house enlightenment programme to create awareness on Coronavirus Disease and also equip staff of the Agency with basic prevention and sensitization tips, a statement by the agency said.

Represented by the Director, Special Duties and State Operations, Mrs. Mette Edekobi, Abari admonished Nigerians to be cautious and apply necessary preventive measures including regular washing of hands with soap and water or use of alcohol containing sanitizers. Other measures were avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; covering the nose and mouth with napkin, handkerchief of nose mask while coughing or sneezing and; keeping at least 5 feet distance from anyone coughing or sneezing.

Abari also advised anyone with symptoms of continuous coughing and sneezing to report to the nearest health facility for medical attention, especially if such is accompanied by mild fever.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He further directed staff of the Agency to immediately take information on COVID19 awareness and prevention to their families, religious institutions, communities and spheres of influence.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App