Coronavirus: No Nigerian in China inffected so far- Ambassador

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, has disclosed that a total of 60 Nigerians were living in Wuhan city where the coronavirus broke out from.

He added that no Nigerian in China had been infected by the virus.

Pingjian disclosed this while speaking about the embassy’s decision to stop the issuance of visas to Nigerians pending when the Coronavirus ravaging the country was contained.

The ambassador said China was concerned about the health of other nationals visiting China and has taken the measure to protect them.

“Life comes first. The Chinese Government is committed to safeguarding the lives and health of the Chinese people.

“We will, in a responsible manner, safeguard the life of every foreign national in China and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner.

“We will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with the international community and work hand in hand for the epidemic prevention and control,” he said.

He said that the authorities were maintaining regular communication with the Nigerians in case of any need for assistance.

According to the ambassador, China has built a nationwide prevention and control system with special focus on Wuhan and Hubei.

He said that a 1000-bed makeshift hospital was built in Wuhan within nine days in Wuhan to contain the virus.

While expressing confidence that the country’s economy and trade cooperation with the world would remain strong, he thanked the Nigerian Government for its show of support to the people of China.

