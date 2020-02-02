Breaking News
Coronavirus: Nigeria stands by China in this difficult moment – Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday extended his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China, saying it was important to let them know that Nigeria and her citizens were also standing by them during this coronavirus outbreak.
President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said Nigeria stood by China in this difficult moment.
The President said China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.
Buhari noted that China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, especially in recent years.
“With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes,” he said.
The President thanked Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in our midst, and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.
He prayed that God will comfort the Chinese and others who had already lost family members and loved ones to the disease.

