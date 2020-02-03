Coronavirus: Nigeria stands by China — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China over the epidemic of coronavirus.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said Nigeria stood by China in this difficult moment.

He said China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus had been exemplary as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.

Buhari, who said China had been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, especially in recent years, noting that it was important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens were also standing by them during this outbreak.

“With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes,” Buhari said.

He thanked Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in the country and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between “us and them.”

He prayed God comforts the Chinese and others who had lost family members and loved ones to the disease.

