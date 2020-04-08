Coronavirus: Nigeria records 22 new cases, total hits 276

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said Nigeria recorded twenty-two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 276.

A tweet on the NCDC official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, on Wednesday night, reads: “Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo.

“As at 09:00pm, 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”

It further stated that Lagos now has 145 cases, while FCT has 54, Osun- 20, Oyo- 11, Edo- 12, Bauchi- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Kaduna- 5, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1, Kwara- 2, Delta- 1, Katsina-1.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian Government also on Wednesday took delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and personnel from China to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies brought in by the Air Peace flight include 16-tons of test kits, ventilators, disinfectant machines, disposable medical masks; medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other critical healthcare items.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government had also deployed 60 medical personnel and support staff to the newly commissioned 110 bed space isolation centre built at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan where seven patients have been placed on admission.

The facility was built, funded and equipped by the management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in collaboration with the Lagos state government.

