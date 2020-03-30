Coronavirus: Nigeria records 20 new cases, as total hits 131

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government on Monday recorded twenty new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number to 131 nationwide.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) posted on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov that as at 9:00pm of 30th March 2020, there are 131 confirmed cases in the country.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State

“As at 09:00pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

“Currently, Lagos- 81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun- 2, Rivers- 1, Benue- 1, Kaduna- 3,” the tweets read.

Daily Trust reports that the Lagos State Government had earlier on Monday discharged five coronavirus patients who were receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

This has increased the number of those who had recovered from the viral disease and discharged at the hospital from 3 to 8.

Also on Monday, the federal government said it has recorded the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19), the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, confirmed.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja at the maiden joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He said that the Federal Government has established a new testing center in the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

He added that there is plan to establish six additional testing centers in Abakaliki, Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Sokoto.

He also said that Nigeria can convert the 300 tuberculosis machines across the country to test the COVID-19 but that this may not happen in one or two months due to the processes needed for the conversion.

