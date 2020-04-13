Coronavirus: Nigeria considers options for trade, education

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government is considering ways to put the country’s education and economy back on track despite the spread of the coronavirus disease.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who acknowledged that the world had changed as a result of the pandemic, added that: “The way we interact with each other, conduct our businesses and trade, travel, educate our children and earn our livelihoods will be different.”

Buhari gave this hint in a broadcast to Nigerians on Monday night over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“ To ensure our economy adapts to this new reality, I am directing the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Transportation, Aviation, Interior, Health, Works and Housing, Labour and Employment and Education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a ‘Nigerian economy functioning with COVID-19’.

“The Ministers will be supported by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Economic Sustainability Committee in executing this mandate.”

Buhari said he was also directing the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the National Security Adviser, the Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council and the Chairman, Presidential Fertiliser Initiative to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure the impact of this pandemic on the country’s 2020 farming season is minimized.

He expressed optimism that by working together and carefully following the rules, the country will definitely get over the pandemic and emerge stronger in the end.

