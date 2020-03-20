Coronavirus: NIDS calls for extended surveillance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Infectious Diseases Society has called for surveillance to extend to all land seas borders and for coronavirus laboratories to extend to all 36 states.

In a statement it said the likelihood of importation of the virus was not limited to air travels and that each geopolitical zone needed to have at least one lab able to test for coronavirus.

More than 200,000 people have been infected and 8,272 deaths reported in 170 countries, including 25 countries in the African region.

“As a matter of urgency, the FGN, in conjunction with state governments, should establish at least one functional and appropriately equipped isolation facility in every state of the Federation,” said Dimie Ogoina, president of NIDS.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

NIDS is a multi-disciplinary professional society consisting of infectious diseases specialists, clinical microbiologists, public health practitioners and other healthcare workers and researchers actively engaged or interested in the prevention and control of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

It said it was concerned that the spread of misinformation, fear and panic among the general population, including healthcare workers, might foreclose factual, science-based and clear-sighted decisions on the outbreak by relevant stakeholders.

It recommends that federal and state governments and NCDC follow “the reasonable and evidence-based guidance” of the WHO.

“The FGN and states governments in conjunction with the NCDC must urgently identify all healthcare workers that would be involved in the COVID-19 response in each state.

“Such frontline healthcare workers should undergo training on various aspects of the public health response to the outbreak, including case management using standardized guidelines.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App