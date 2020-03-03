Coronavirus: NCDC chief under self-quarantine after China trip

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, is under self-quarantine after returning from China, health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said.

The minister stated this on Tuesday while briefing the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on the country’s preparedness for the coronavirus epidemic.

He said the NCDC chief executive was in China as part of the WHO research team to study the nature of the virus.

He said though the DG tested negative, but the agency has already established rule that any returnee from China must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The minister said, “We were honoured that one of the scientists that WHO had chosen to go to China to study the disease was the DG of NCDC.

“They went there for nine days, during which they carry out investigation. But we have already established rules here that anybody who has been to China will go to self-quarantine.

“Chikwe has gone (to China) and come back and has done the test. It’s negative, but we have insisted that he must undergo the 14days of quarantine which is why he was not here today.

“It’s not allowed to come out until after 14 days, because if you make rules, you must also obey them, which is to set example for Nigerians that the head of NCDC is self-quarantine as we speak. He’s very well but he has to follow the rules.”

