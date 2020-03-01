Coronavirus: NCAA urges returning passengers to present selves for screening

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigeria battles to contain the spread of Coronavirus, COVID 19, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has appealed to passengers, airlines and airports operators, security agencies and other aviation industry stakeholders to take appropriate precaution to protect themselves and staff.

NCAA’s Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, urged travellers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 to present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry – International Airport.

“Travellers who develop signs and symptoms of the disease after returning from a trip abroad are to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest Health facility or call the NCDC on 0800-970000-10.”

In a statement on Sunday, he said in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA), it has been working with the Federal Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to ensure all travellers coming into the country are adequately screened.

Nuhu said the screening is being done with minimum disruption to travel facilitation.

He assured that NCAA will continue to ensure that airlines assist with the tracking of passengers who may have come in contact with suspect or ill persons as well as other measures the National Surveillance System requires.

He said: “All contingency plans for public health events in Aviation have been activated including airport-specific Public Health Emergency Contingency Plans (PHECPs).

“NCAA has ensured that all measures adopted at Nigerian airports are in accordance to ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and WHO International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).”

He however advised airlines and other airport users to heed the guidance of Port Health Services (a division of the Federal Ministry of Health and Competent Public Health Authority at Point of Entry) on the use of screening forms, assessment of suspect or ill travellers and any other measures they may adopt.

“We advise the travelling public to remain calm but alert and take necessary precaution in protecting themselves while traveling, including alerting crew members and airport facilitation staff to travellers that may look ill or showing signs and symptoms of the disease.”

The DG said NCAA is committed to the safety of travellers and Nigeria’s National Health Security and will continue to do all that is necessary.

