Coronavirus: Masari, Deputy test negative

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari and his Deputy, Surveyor Mannir Yakubu, have tested negative to COVID-19.

Yakubu, who is also the chairman of the state’s Emergency Response Committee, announced this on Monday at a press briefing held at the Government House. He said the duo’s results were released today.

He said the state is also setting up a 7-man committee to be known as the “Katsina state COVID-19 response and emergency committee” under his leadership.

Members of the committee, according to him, include Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, who would serve as the Deputy chairman; the Speaker of the state assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari Musa Zango; the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq; the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Kasimu Abdul Mutallab, the Commissioner of Health, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Muntari Lawal.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Yakubu explained that the main purpose of the committee is to assist the state’s ministry of health in responding as quickly as possible to the uncommon health challenges in the country.

He said the committee had already swung into action and has been receiving donations from public-spirited individuals both within and outside the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App