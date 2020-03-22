  1. Home
Coronavirus: Lagos directs civil servants to stay at home

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos Published Date
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has ordered civil servants in the state to stay at home for 14 days as part of precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu gave the order on Sunday while updating the media on the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The directive, he said, applies to workers on Levels 1 to 12.

Daily Trust reports that Lagos state has recorded three new cases of the Coronavirus as at Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 22 in the state.

