Coronavirus: Journalists arraigned for inciting disturbance in hospital

The FCT police command has arraigned five journalists in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court in Abuja for disrupting public peace and inciting disturbance at the Wuse District Hospital Abuja.

The prosecutors A.S Oyeyemi and Ajayi had told the court that Mr Ogunga Olaoluwa of Wuse District Hospital on behalf of the hospital management reported at Wuse police station that, Peggy Shande, Jacob Orji, Abayomi Adedoym, David Gold Enemigin and Ajeshola Priscilla who claimed to be media crew from Television Nigerian, conspired and invaded Wuse District Hospital without permission with pretence that one of them, Peggy Shande, was infected with coronavirus.

The prosecutors said the others were shouting emergency as they covered with a camera, which led to panic, confusion and disrupted normal health service delivery at the hospital. The prosecutors said by extension the suspects incited members of the public against the government.

The defendants who denied the allegations, however, begged for leniency.

Oyeyemi and Ajayi urged the court to try the accused for joint act and disturbance of peace contrary to section 79,113 and 114 of the penal code law.

“In view of the denial from the 1st to 5th defendants, we apply for a date of trial”.

The defence counsel applied for bail for the defendant, saying they were journalists who were arrested in the course of their job.”

The Magistrate, Musa Jobbo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each of whom must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was adjourned to 23/3/2020 for hearing.

