Coronavirus: Italian man’s contacts in Ogun regain freedom

Forty people quarantined in Ogun State over their contact with the Italian victim of Coronavirus have regained their freedom on Friday.

Daily Trust reports that the contacts have been in isolation centre since February 28 when the first case was confirmed in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said the 40 contacts were released after they undergone series of tests and it revealed negative.

Coker explained that all the 40 contacts of the index case under quarantine tested negative to series of the tests for coronavirus, including the second positive case which was a contact of the index case.

The Commissioner, who was flanked by officials of World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), hinted that the Italian national was recovering at the isolation centre and would be discharged soon.

“I wish to inform you that all 40 contacts of the index case under quarantine have tested negative to a series of tests for Coronavirus, including the second positive case which was a contact of the index case. For this reason, they have all been allowed today (Friday) to reunite with their families.

“The index case is also known to be doing well and soon to be discharged. We can safely state that COVID-19 is currently contained in Ogun State,” she added.

The commissioner therefore urged residents to remain calm and maintain good hygiene at all times.

Coker said the state, known as the industrial hub of the country, would continue to work closely with the Port Health Services to closely monitor and screen vehicles and individuals coming through the borders.

“It is important that we continue to observe high level of personal and respiratory hygiene. This involves regular hand washing with soap and flowing water. In the absence of water, use alcohol – based hand sanitiser.

“Ensure you cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue and dispose immediately. Maintain two meters or five feet social distance from anyone with fever, difficulty in breathing, cough or anyone sneezing,” she said.

