Coronavirus: Governors’ forum calls for calm

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appealed to the general public to be calm, following the first confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Lagos State, yesterday.

NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, urged the people to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

Fayemi said the forum had already initiated monitoring infrastructure in all states to ensure that quick response and attention was given to anyone showing symptoms of the disease.

He encouraged the citizens to self-quarantine if they notice symptoms related to the viral disease and contact the nearest health facility within the states.

The forum also enjoined citizens not to spread fake news and misinformation that can trigger fear, panic and chaos,adding that the Federal Ministry of Health and other designated federal and state agencies will provide the relevant updates related to the disease.

“Since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was designated as a global epidemic, the State Governments have been strengthening emergency response preparedness and capabilities in conjunction with the federal government and all other relevant agencies.

“In response to the first case reported, the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has already activated its National Emergency Operations Centre and is working closely with Lagos State Ministry of Health to respond to this case and implement firm control measures to prevent further widespread”, the statement said.

