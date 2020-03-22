Coronavirus: FRSC warns drivers, passengers against overloading

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned drivers of vehicles to carry only one person in front and no more than three in each seat row.

The commission has also warned motorcycle riders to carry only one person at a time so that occupants will be able to guard themselves and watch out for symptoms as they commute to their destinations.

In a statement signed by the commission’s Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi gave the warning following the need to curtail the spread of the global epidemic through avoidable overloading of vehicles with persons.

Oyeyemi advised travellers should also endeavour to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times no matter the urgency of their trip.

According to him, at this point, it is better to be late on your trip than to indulge in unhealthy acts that will lead to contracting or spreading the virus as the world has already had enough of the epidemic.

Oyeyemi further cautioned motorists who notice any strange type of flu to consider the welfare of others and stay back, notify the family and loved ones of the development, and report himself or herself for medical examination.

