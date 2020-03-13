  1. Home
Coronavirus: FG warns against handshake, hugging

By Joshua Odeyemi   Published Date
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

In lieu of the coronavirus, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday warned Nigerians against handshake and hugging.

He gave the warning yesterday at the ground-breaking ceremony of a 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, Abuja .

“Don’t shake hands again, don’t hug for now except your family members, maintain three feet distance between you and the next person”, he warned.

The minister advised Nigerians to greet by bowing and touching their heart. Aregbesola said coronavirus had become a global emergency, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure “it doesn’t become a serious problem here. We must be cautious of coronavirus and work towards preventing it. We owe it to ourselves, our family, and community to be very vigilant.”

