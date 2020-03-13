Coronavirus: FG warns against handshake, hugging

ADVERTISEMENT

In lieu of the coronavirus, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday warned Nigerians against handshake and hugging.

He gave the warning yesterday at the ground-breaking ceremony of a 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, Abuja .

“Don’t shake hands again, don’t hug for now except your family members, maintain three feet distance between you and the next person”, he warned.

The minister advised Nigerians to greet by bowing and touching their heart. Aregbesola said coronavirus had become a global emergency, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure “it doesn’t become a serious problem here. We must be cautious of coronavirus and work towards preventing it. We owe it to ourselves, our family, and community to be very vigilant.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App