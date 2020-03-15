  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Coronavirus: Enugu records first case, as govt isolates suspect
ADVERTISEMENT

Coronavirus: Enugu records first case, as govt isolates suspect

By -  Published Date
Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Enugu.

This was disclosed via its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov on Sunday.

The centre stated that the suspected person had been isolated and sample collected for further verification.

It added that the result of the medical test would be out by Monday.

The statement on the Twitter handle reads: “Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government had also confirmed the suspected case, but assured residents that the state’s Ministry of Health was on top of the situation.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, told NAN that the ministry’s officials were able to detect the case due to its high surveillance of health security.

Aroh said the ministry had earlier issued a statement on the suspected case after reporting the situation to the NCDC.

The commissioner appealed to residents to remain calm as the suspect was being closely monitored. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.