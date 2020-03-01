Coronavirus: Edo deploys health officials to airport, motor parks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government has deployed health officials to the Benin Airport and motor parks in the state to screen travellers coming into the state as part of measures against the spread of coronavirus disease to the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said this at the weekend during a meeting with stakeholders in the health sector and the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), at the government house.

“Coronavirus is completely different from Lassa Fever. Contact is also there, but the sneezing and coughing is one critical thing we need to look at. From the state government end, we are very cautious of those entering our state.

“We are also looking at the motor parks and the Benin Airport. We need to start our screening from all the entry points into the state. Our health workers and our partners will be deployed to these flash points.

“If any case is reported in any of the motor parks or the airport; if any passenger is suspected, our team in these parks will have to quarantine them. We will also commence temperature check in our motor parks and the Benin airport, to be sure that those coming in and out are free from the disease.

He noted that the purpose of the meeting is to step up the level of preparedness from health experts.

According to him, the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital is going to be a centre for screening of any suspected cases of coronavirus.

“We need to know how prepared they are. The public also needs to know that Irrua Specialist hospital is one of those hospitals that any suspected case will be taken for screening,” he said.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbeni, assured that the hospital is capable of carrying out diagnosis.

Okogbeni noted that patient can spread coronavirus spreads without symptoms, adding, “A large number of people are going to be quarantined for a long time hence the need to educate people on self-quarantine.”

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Faith Ireye, appealed that the manifest of the airline that boarded the Italian be made available to the Edo State Government, as Italy is the second home of Edo people.

