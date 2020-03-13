Coronavirus: Davido postpones North America tour

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known by his stage name Davido has postponed his ‘’a good time’’ tour in north America over the Covid19 epidemic.

The singer took to his instagram page @davidoofficial on the early hours of Friday, to make public his decision to put the tour on hold.

“I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!” he wrote.

The Covid19 virus which was first discovered in China has now afflicted almost every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.

Nigeria recorded its first case in February, 2020.

Nigeria has two confirmed cases of the virus with more than 50 people isolated over possible contact with the index patient.

All elite football competitions have been called off in England until at least 3 April following the spread of the virus.

Clubs were also advised to suspend player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings.

Also, all Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have been postponed.

The Premier League revealed resumption would be on 4 April “subject to medical advice and conditions at the time”.

First Player tests positive

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player confirmed to have the coronavirus.

He displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines,” a club statement said. “These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

Arsenal on lock down after coach tested positive

Arsenal’s London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 last night.

