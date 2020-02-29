Coronavirus: Consumer protection commission warns about price gouging

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has opened hotlines where the public can report “unreasonable or arbitrary exploitative price increase or trade practices”.

It comes amidst concern about what it called “price gouging”, where retailers have increase the cost of basic safety and protective apparels like face masks and handgloves.

@FCCPCnigeria tweeted Saturday morning, “Abusing citizens’ sensitivity, apprehension, anxiety and vulnerability, especially during emergencies that could adversely affect national security is a violation of law.”

It says the public can report violators by telephone on 08056002020, or 08056003030 or by email contact@fccpc.gov.ng.

Francis Eze @akwukoe reported a Lagos pharmacy which raised the price of alcohol-based hand sanitiser from N950 to N1900 on Friday.

Kehinde Fash @kennizworld equally reported a pharmacy selling a pack of nose mask for N7000, up from N500.

