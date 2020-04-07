Coronavirus: Chloroquine found working in test-tube – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that Chloroquine had been found in some works in a test-tube to treat the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this on Tuesday at the seventh joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19 after the PTF on COVID-19 visited some of the isolation centres in Lagos state.

He, however, said it was not yet clear if it will also work internally on the body.

The minister noted that some people have recommended herbs and local cures for COVID-19, adding that the efficacy of such medicine needs to be proven before the government can recommend it for people to take.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night said there were 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country with 35 discharged and five deaths.

According to the centre, there are currently 120 cases in Lagos; Abuja, 48; Oyo, nine; Osun, 20; Ogun, four; Kaduna, five; Enugu, two; Akwa Ibom, five; Edo, 11; Bauchi, six; Ekiti, two; Rivers, two; Kwara, two; while Benue and Ondo states has one case each.

