Coronavirus: Chinese national quarantined at Lagos airport, under observation

A Chinese onboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis Ababa was on Monday evening quarantined at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The Chinese national was said to be coughing onboard the aircraft and was subsequently handed over to officials of the Port Health Service at the airport after being separated from other passengers.

Though details of the incident are still sketch, the Chinese is currently under observation for any symptom of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19), our reporter gathered on Tuesday.

Several officials of the airport contacted confirmed the development but said they are still awaiting results of his observation by officials of the Lagos State Center for Disease Control.

