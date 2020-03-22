Coronavirus: Chinese lady who vomitted at Lagos Immigration’s office tests negative

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical report of a Chinese lady, who allegedly vomited in one of the offices of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) at the Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, in Lagos days ago, has shown that she tested negative to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Daily Trust reports.

The result, according to a senior Immigration officer, who craved anonymity, however showed that the Chinese lady was pregnant.

Daily Trust reports that a mild drama occurred at the Immigration office on Friday afternoon when the said Chinese lady fell down and started vomiting.

Passport seekers, Immigration officers and visitors, including Policemen and military personnel had on that fateful day took to their heels on sighting the woman vomiting.

The woman was however held by Immigration officers at the scene who later handed her over to health workers for proper medical examination.

“We have the result which was sent to us on Saturday evening. The result stated that the woman is negative to Covid-19. The test also showed that the woman is pregnant.

“We are so happy with the result because we were afraid that some of us who had contacts with her since last week Thursday would have contacted the virus. We were asked to stay indoors till the test is out.

“We are happy that the test is ready and she is negative. We shall be back to work on Monday.

“The lady came to the Operations department for some visa issues; she wore mask when she came on Thursday, but she could not finish with what she came to do. She repeated her visit on Friday; but this time around, she did not masked her face.

“As she was being attended to, she started feeling dizzy, fell down and started coughing and vomiting. My brother, everybody took to his or her heels,” an Immigration officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, narrated.

