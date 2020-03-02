Coronavirus: Benue approves N10m for protective gadgets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government on Monday approved the sum of N10 million for the purchase of protective gadgets following the confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Ngunan Addingi, disclosed this at a news briefing shortly after the state executive meeting in Makurdi.

Addingi said the idea was part of preventive measure by the state government to wage war against the dread diseases in the event of any reported case.

She added that more persons have been drafted into the Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier constituted at the weekend by the state governor, Samuel Ortom.

Addingi said the committee would be proactive to monitor, supervise and coordinate Benue state government’s response to the disease.

Our correspondent reports that the state government had announced a treatment centre already established at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and a location identified to be used as quarantine unit in the event of any outbreak of Coronavirus in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Minister of Health, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, in a statement said the case, confirmed in Lagos State was an Italian citizen who worked in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos on the 25th of February.

Nigeria is monitoring 58 people who had contact with the Italian man infected with the new coronavirus, the health minister said Monday, as officials scrambled to stop the disease spreading.

