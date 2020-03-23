Coronavirus: Anambra Police command test personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Police Commissioner, John Abang, has given a directive for the command to conduct coronavirus test on Officers and men of the command.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Awka, Anambra State by the command’s spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, the headquarters is conducting temperature test as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

“In compliance with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, the Command’s Medical Officer, CSP, Dr. Emelike and his staff are conducting temperature checks on officers and men at the State Command headquarters as part of precautionary measures against Coronavirus,” he said.

Hand sanitisers were also placed strategically for use by the personnel.

Meanwhile, Head of Departments (HODs) and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) are to replicate same at their respective offices as well.

