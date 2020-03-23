Coronavirus: Abuja council secretariats shut indefinitely

ADVERTISEMENT

The six area councils’ secretariats in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have shut down indefinitely to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

All workers in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abaji, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kuje and Kwali area councils have been ordered to stay at home.

The FCT chairman of the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Adamu Mustapha Danze, who spoke on behalf of other council chairmen on Monday at AMAC secretariat on Monday, said all the council secretariats will remain closed and further directives will be issued in the future.

Daze, who is also the chairman of the Gwagwalada Area Council, while addressing journalists in the company of other five council chairmen, said all council staff are expected to strictly comply with this directive. He said all the six council chairmen reached the conclusion in the interest of the staff and residents during a meeting on Monday.

