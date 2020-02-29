Coronavirus: 3 Chinese quarantined in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Chinese citizens have been quarantined in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The State commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, confirmed this to Daily Trust on Saturday.

The commissioner said the Chinese were suspected having arrived the state on Friday from Ethiopia.

He said they were in the state for mining activities.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said the suspects have been isolated at a centre for proper investigation by health workers sent to the area.

The current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019.

Nigeria recorded the first case of the virus on Friday.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App