Coronavirus: 3 Chinese quarantined in Plateau

By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos Published Date
Three Chinese citizens have been quarantined in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The State commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, confirmed this to Daily Trust on Saturday.

The commissioner said the Chinese were suspected having arrived the state on Friday from Ethiopia.

He said they were in the state for mining activities.

He said the suspects have been isolated at a centre for proper investigation by health workers sent to the area.

The current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019.

Nigeria recorded the first case of the virus on Friday.

