COOUTH lost 10 consultants, 36 resident doctors — MDCAN

Chairman of Medical and Dental Consultants (MDCAN), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, Anambra State, Dr Chukwudi Okani has disclosed that over 46 medical doctors have resigned from the hospital in the last one year over poor working conditions and management.

He was speaking to Daily Trust in Awka on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by his members, saying also that the teaching hospital was rapidly declining due to lack of proper management.

“About 10 consultants and 36 resident doctors have been frustrated out of the system because of poor management in the last one year and many are seriously searching for better places to go” he said.

He said the indefinite strike action would continue until government met their demand for better condition of service to halt the worrisome doctors’ migration from the hospital.

