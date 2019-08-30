Coordinator seeks renovation of Nasarawa NYSC camp

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Magaji Dan Yamusa orientation camp in Keffi, Nasarawa State has not been renovated for 10 years, the State Coordinator has revealed.

The Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda said this at the swearing in ceremony of 2019 batch B, stream 2 corps members.

She said, “I request the Nasarawa State government to look into the expansion and complete renovation of the Magaji Dam Yamusa NYSC permanent Orientation camp, since when the structures were built more than ten years ago, no major renovation has been carried out, this is very necessary considering the ever increasing corps population.”

Sanda said the renovation will help to safeguard the camp from deterioration due to the increasing number of corps members, as 1,557 corps members comprising of 814 males and 743 females have been registered.

Her request prompted the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim to go round the camp.

