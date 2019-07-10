Cooperatives helping to create jobs, financial inclusion – CFAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Secretary of the National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN), Mr Emmanuel Atama, has said with the collaborative efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria and through the agency’s headship of the product working group for financial inclusion which covers the social security’s indices, Nigerians will get decent jobs.

He was speaking at an event to mark this year’s International Day of Cooperatives by the United Nations which had as theme ‘Co-ops for Decent Jobs’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cooperatives will achieve decent jobs for their members when they create access to finance, healthcare, pension, housing and other social security indices for the members that are in the informal sector,” Atama said.

He stated that government and development partners are using the cooperative instrumentality to achieve financial inclusion which will bring about decency in the jobs of the informal sector workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretary, Abuja Cooperative Federation (ABCOF), Mr Emmanuel Iyaji, said cooperatives of various organisations and government agencies are taking over to help provide some of these services which employers cannot provide.

The representative of the International Finance Cooperation/Lighting Africa of the World Bank, Mrs Oluwakemi Makunju, enjoined cooperators to embrace solar energy as it is environmentally friendly.

Nine cooperators received the Cooperative Ambassador Award given to them by Abuja Cooperative Federation at the event. They are past president of Central Bank of Nigeria Staff Cooperative Society, Ltd, Chief Emeka Mbagha; president of Abuja Cooperative Women Alliance, Mrs Anugwa Stella Ngozi; president of ICPC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Hauwa Sani Garba; the chairman, Cooperative Federation of Nigeria, North Central, Dr Bello Bamidele Abdullahi; and the Assistant Director Cooperative Enterprise Promotion, Mr Amano Kalazaye Emal.

Others are Mr Felix Ifeanyichukwu Adigwe who received the Cooperative Leadership Excellence Award; patron of Federal Judicial Service Commission Staff Cooperative Society, Bassey E. Bassey; Secretary of National Judicial Council, Barrister Ahmed Gambo Saleh; and ‘Mama Cooperative’ Mrs Augustina Ojonugwa Abah.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App