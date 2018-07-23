Search
Coomassie: Atiku, Shettima, others pay condolence visits

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina | Publish Date: Jul 23 2018 3:29AM
The third day prayer for a former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie, held yesterday at his residence with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum/Borno State Governor Kashim Shetttima in attendance.

Also present were Katsina House of Assembly Speaker Yahaya Kusada, Chief Judge Musa Danladi, Chairman of the Police Service Commission Musiliu Smith, former Governor of Ogun State Gbenga Daniel, Murtala Nyako, Yayale Ahmed, Abdulmumin Aminu, Sen Abdul Ningi, among others.

The Grand Khadi of Katsina, Khadi Hafiz Abubakar led several other scholars in prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Shettima, accompanied by some senior government officials, was received by Alhaji Dahiru Coomassie, younger brother to the late Coomassie at the residence of the deceased in Katsina town.

During his condolence, Shettima paid tribute to the former IGP, saying he has bequeathed a good name for which his family will always be proud and remembered for. 

He prayed Allah grants him Aljanna Firdaus and to his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this loss.

Coomassie was the Sardauna Katsina and Garkuwan Hausa of Daura.

Meanwhile, sympathizers have continued to throng the deceased’s residence at No 1 Ibrahim Coomassie Road GRA, to condole the family.

