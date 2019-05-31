Convocation: Blind student bags Second Class Upper degree in BUK

ADVERTISEMENT

A completely blind student, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi has graduated with a Second Class Upper (2:1) degree in Bayero University Kano.

Umar graduated from the department of Special Education in the Faculty of Education of the university.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Yahuza-Bello, at a pre-convocation press conference yesterday.

According to him, the physically challenged student, who is among the 9,571 graduants for the Monday, June 10 convocation, studied with normal students in the department..

“A completely blind student is among the graduants of this year’s convocation. He graduated from the department of Special Education with Second Class upper, that is 2:1.

“Interestingly, this kind student studied amidst normal students using his braile and other instruments used for blind students,” Mr Yahuza said

The VC also disclosed that another blind person, Jibrin Diso would be awarded with the honor of professorship during the forthcoming convocation.

Speaking further on the activities for the forthcoming 35th convocation ceremony of the institution, Mr Yahuza said, out of the total 9,571 graduants, 6,174 would be awarded with first degree, adding that there was 11% increase in the number of students that graduated last year.

He added that 3,405 graduants would be awarded with higher degrees and post graduate diplomas, adding that 105 students graduated with First Class Honors.

He explained that this year’s convocation ceremony was scheduled to hold for five days from June 10 to 15, adding that the institution would also confer honorary degrees on Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, Tony Elumelu and Folake Solanke.

