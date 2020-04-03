Convid-19: NGO distributes protective kits to traditional rulers

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-governmental organisation, (NGO), Zimuzo Development Foundation, has commenced the distribution of sanitisers, soaps, buckets and other protective kits to traditional rulers in the 177 communities of Anambra State.

Director General of the foundation, Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi, gave the hint on Friday at the palace of the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, when he visited with his team to hand over some protective kits.

According to him, the effort was to further cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and to keep the traditional rulers healthy and free from the disease.

“The traditional rulers are fathers of our various communities, so, we are distributing protective kits to all of them in the various communities in Anambra to make sure that Coronavirus does not affect them; so that they would live long,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Ibeabuchi also stated that since the inception of the foundation, it has been assisting indigent patients, granting scholarships to indigent students, securing the release of prison inmates, who were granted bail by the court but unable to meet the bail conditions.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App