Controversy trails COVID-19 palliatives in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversy has trailed the rice distributed by Osun State Government to residents of the state, as part of palliatives to mitigate hardship necessitated by the lockdown order of state government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state government had distributed 6,020 bags to the people across the state to be shared two bag each to the over 3,000 polling units in the state.

But many residents said the rice didn’t get to their areas while some of those that got it said the rice had expired.

A resident of Osogbo, who preferred anonymity, said he received expired rice, saying the rice had overstayed in the store.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A lady who simply identified herself as Ajoke said, “Not only that the rice does not go round, despite sharing 3 milk tins per person, it is expired rice.”

Reacting to the development, the State Government said it has commenced investigation into claims of expired rice and vowed to punish any of the suppliers culpable.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said the State Government was pained by the development and had immediately begun investigation into the matter.

She said: “The State Government is particularly pained by this development, considering the fact that it has never compromised quality in its provision of economic stimulus for the people of Osun in spite of its limited resources.”

She said the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, places premium on the well-being of the people and would not do anything to jeopardize the citizens’ health.

“Upon receipt of the complaints, the State Government has immediately begun investigation to establish the source of the few bags that appeared not to have met the quality expected.”

The Commissioner disclosed that as part of the investigation, the State Government had invited all suppliers and vendors from whom the relief materials were purchased, for questioning in order to identify the source of the problem.

“We assure our citizens that upon unraveling what went wrong, the State Government will take necessary punitive measures against the erring Supplier(s) or Vendor(s), including de-listing such vendor from the government’s directory and even proclaiming a disclaimer to that effect,” she added.

Egbemode also revealed that all the over 6,000 bags of rice were purchased from dealers in Osun, which she said was part of government’s efforts to empower its people and also stimulate the local economy.

“If the over 6,020 bags were gotten from Lagos or Abuja, we would have denied our market traders the opportunity to supply and to compensate them for the lockdown,” she added.

The Commissioner restated the commitment of the State Government towards protecting its citizens from potential threats, stressing that the “development would not deter the State from dedicatedly seeking to improve the welfare of the people of Osun, especially the vulnerable group, during the time of the state-wide lockdown.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App