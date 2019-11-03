Controversial plate number: I have no official car yet – Kano Chief Whip

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Whip, Kano State House of Assembly, Honourable Ayuba Durum, has described the circulated picture of a plate number bearing, “Chip Whip” purported to be that of his official car as the work of mischievous minds trying to soiled the good reputation of the people of Kano state and its leadership.

Reacting to the viral picture, the Chief Whip stated that, linking that wrongly spelled vehicle number to his office is not only preposterous but also misleading as he is yet to be issued an official car.

“We wish to inform the general public that the Chief Whip of Kano State House of Assembly has not yet been issued an official vehicle for the office which he now occupies, hence the purported number plate doesn’t belong to him,” he said.

With the emergence of the picture and the mixed reactions shown by the public, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was quick to issue a statement denying issuance and production of that number plate.

The statement issued and signed by FRSC’s Corps Commander Corps Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem stated that, the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps.

“The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of “CHIP WHIP” instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly. We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps, ” said the statement.

The statement further stated that, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.

