Contributory pension: PenCom verifies prospective retirees from July 1

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has revealed that verification for prospective retirees due to retire in 2020 will start from July one to the second of August.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, during the sensitization Workshop held in Lagos for intending retirees in the year 2020 under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The PenCom boss said the forthcoming exercise necessitated the need to undertake sensitization and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch free retirement life.

“The objectives of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014) is to ensure that every person who worked in either in the Public Service of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory, States and Local Governments or the Private Sector receive his retirement benefits as and when due and to establish uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration, including payment of retirement benefits to retirees amongst others,” she said.

Dahir-Umar told the contributors, who are about to join the CPS retirees, that they are very important stakeholders to the Commission.

The prospective retirees were sensitised on “Enrolment Exercise and Documentation Requirements, Accessing Retirement under the CPS and Life in Retirement.”

The DG said the Workshop would inform participants on what they need to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life in retirement.

