‘Continuous closure of schools violation of right to education’

A Kano based human rights group on Wednesday described the continuous closure of schools in the country as violation of rights to education as enshrined in the constitution.

The group, Human Rights Network Nigeria (HNN) stated this in a release made available to newsmen in Kano and signed by its executive director, Comrade A. A Haruna Ayagi.

“The right to education has been recognised as a human rights in international conventions and covenants on economic, social and cultural rights,” the group said.

Schools in the country have been shut for about four months as one of the measures put in place to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

According to the group, the consequences of schools closure is increased exposure to violence, exploitation, social isolation and interrupted learning, adding that primary school pupils are the most affected.

HNN added that, “It is a known fact that places such as sports viewing centres, motor parks and marketplaces have been reopened, which their importance cannot be matched with schools.

“It is in view of this development that we are calling on minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu to have a rethink on this matter to reopen schools to enable students of SS3 write their final exams (WASSCE), as well as their counterparts in JSS3 and primary six pupils”.

