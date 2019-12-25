Continued discrimination against HND graduates worrisome – NAPS

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has‎ expressed worries over continue discrimination against Polytechnic graduates in the country.

The association therefore, called for review of the Polytechnic act in order to fast-track the abolishment of the dichotomy in some government parastatals and ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President Elect of NAPS, Sunday A. Asuku, told journalists in Kaduna that NAPS received the sad news of alleged exclusion of HND Holders from the last Civil Servants Promotion Examination which held on (17th Dec. – 20th Dec. 2019) at Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The promotion Examination was meant for all civil servants on grade level 14 migrating to grade 15 and beyond but they still discriminated against Polytechnic graduates.

“The ministry of Education is hiding under the flimsy excuse that they are yet to get the implementation Circular/Memo from the Head of Service,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App