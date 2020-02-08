Container falls on female passerby in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A yet to be identified woman Saturday had one of her limbs severed when she got trapped under a fallen container in Lagos.

The incident happened around 6:30 pm in Iyana Ipaja area.

The victim was said to be passing when the 40-feet container fell from the bridge.

It was learnt that the young lady was in pain when she got trapped beneath the container before the arrival of officials of the state emergency management agency (LASEMA).

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Sources said it was when LASEMA’s officials arrived that the trapped victim was “extricated” under the container.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the female victim had been taken to the hospital.

In an update on the incident, he said: “Upon arrival of the Agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was discovered that a 40 feet container had fallen from the bridge on a female passerby who had unfortunately been trapped.

“She was subsequently extricated from beneath the container by the Agency’s officers and taken to the hospital by officials of Lasambus with a severed limb.”

He added that operations were ongoing to recover the container as well as the limb of the victim from under the container.

“The Agency’s heavy duty vehicle is enroute to conclude recovery operations,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App