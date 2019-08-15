Consumer council DG urged to join race for Kogi gov’ship

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Kogi Justice Movement (KJM) have urged the Director General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Barr. Babatunde Irukera, to run in the November 16, governorship election in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Lokoja yesterday, members of the group said they had concluded plans to pick nomination form for Barr. Irukera “as a way of forcing him to run for the state’s most coveted position.”

The convener of the group, Chief Dare Joseph Gbenga, said they would soon hold series of rallies aimed at garnering support and goodwill for Barr. Irukera, which he said would be in the overall interest of the people of Kogi State.

He said, “The rally which will commence in Kogi West, a political zone that is yet to produce a governor in the state, will be replicated in other senatorial districts across the state.”

The group called on the people of the state, especially youths, to come out en masse and support the aspiration of Irukera.

The group said, “Irukera is a vibrant lawyer, an astute politician who is tested and trusted. He is a thoroughbred politician who has more actions in him than words. What’s more, he has the political sagacity and wherewithal to lead the APC to victory come November.”

